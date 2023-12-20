CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 25%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 437,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 374,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

