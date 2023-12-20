CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81. 145,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 726,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
