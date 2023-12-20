CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81. 145,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 726,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

CureVac Stock Down 29.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

