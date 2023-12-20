Decred (DCR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.32 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.88 or 0.00034053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $233.90 million and $1.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117889 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003625 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,722,399 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.