Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $214.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.