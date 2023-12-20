DigiByte Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $141.98 million and $3.52 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,686.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00531647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00397097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00113185 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,708,914,630 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.