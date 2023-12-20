Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

