Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,040,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 654,154 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $23.53.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

