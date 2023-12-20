Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.