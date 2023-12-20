Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $105.77. 1,527,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,885,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

