DnB Asset Management AS Has $123.31 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $123,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

