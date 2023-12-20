DnB Asset Management AS Has $28.90 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.43 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.