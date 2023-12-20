DnB Asset Management AS Has $42.69 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 328,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,112. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

