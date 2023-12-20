DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $393.45. 267,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,470. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.