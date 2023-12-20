DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 227 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 7,812,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.