DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NFLX stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $499.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

