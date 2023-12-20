DnB Asset Management AS Sells 205,920 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205,920 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.