DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,690 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $100,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. 14,456,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,707,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

