DnB Asset Management AS Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,559 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $64,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $8,284,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 2,173,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807,647. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

