DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

