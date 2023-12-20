Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $469.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

In other news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

