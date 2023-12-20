Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.39. 191,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

