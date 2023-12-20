Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -1,040.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

DX stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 432.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

