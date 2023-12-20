Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -1,040.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
DX stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 432.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
