East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up 3.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

