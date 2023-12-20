Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

EFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

