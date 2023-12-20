Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
EFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
