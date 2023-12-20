Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 476,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,837,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

