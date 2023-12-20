Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $10.26 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $394,412.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00098478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,933,729 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

