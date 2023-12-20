EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EnerSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EnerSys by 4,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

