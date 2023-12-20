Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 1,333,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,627,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

