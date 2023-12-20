ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140.57 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $140.57 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,350.18 or 0.99906497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012118 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003636 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00795119 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $140.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

