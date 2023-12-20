Essex Savings Bank Acquires 14,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

