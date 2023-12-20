Essex Savings Bank Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.