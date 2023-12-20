Essex Savings Bank Purchases 465 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

