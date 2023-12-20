Ethereum Classic Price Hits $20.19 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.19 or 0.00046729 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $144.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00165077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.78 or 0.00531883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.00403282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,617,373 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

