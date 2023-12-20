Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

