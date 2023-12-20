FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

