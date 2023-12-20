Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,470. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

