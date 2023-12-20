Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $59,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.53. The stock had a trading volume of 241,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $181.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.