Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,966 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
