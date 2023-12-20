Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.01

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.01 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.21), with a volume of 24481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.16).

Fintel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.19. The company has a market capitalization of £256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

