First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 11,615 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

DFAS stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

