First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

