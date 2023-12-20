First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Intel were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

Intel stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

