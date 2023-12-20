First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,181,000.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

