First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

