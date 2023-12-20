Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

