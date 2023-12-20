Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $197.97 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.59 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

