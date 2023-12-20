Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.