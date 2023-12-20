Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
FRHLF opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.
About Freehold Royalties
