General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

