Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. The company had a trading volume of 353,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,641. The stock has a market cap of $335.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

