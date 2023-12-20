GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

